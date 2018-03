BRIEF-Sears Holdings Corp - ‍Total Revenues Of $4.4 Billion For Q4 Of 2017

March 14 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍TOTAL REVENUES OF $4.4 BILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED WITH TOTAL REVENUES OF $6.1 BILLION FOR PRIOR YEAR Q4​

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.69

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FEBRUARY 3, 2018 WERE $2.8 BILLION, COMPARED TO $4.0 BILLION AT JANUARY 28, 2017​

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍TOTAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 15.6% FOR Q4​

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - QTRLY NET INCOME HAS A NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $470 MILLION RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - EXPECT TO REPORT YEAR-OVER-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVEMENT IN Q1 OF 2018

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - QTRLY ‍KMART COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 12.2%, WHILE SEARS COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 18.1% IN QUARTER

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - TAKING ACTIONS INCLUDING COST REDUCTIONS OF $200 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS IN 2018 UNRELATED TO STORE CLOSURES

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - "‍RECOGNIZE THAT WE NEED TO DO MORE IF WE ARE TO DELIVER ON OUR COMMITMENT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY IN 2018​" Source text (bit.ly/2GtfhEe) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)