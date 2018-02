BRIEF-Sears Holdings Enters Amendment To Term Loan Credit Agreement

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS - ‍ON JAN 29, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT TO BORROW ADDITIONAL $20 MILLION FROM INITIAL LENDERS

* SEARS HOLDINGS SAYS AMENDMENT, AMONG OTHER CHANGES, SEPARATES LOANS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY INTO TWO TRANCHES - SEC FILING

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - THE LOANS UNDER THE TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURE ON JULY 20, 2020

* SEARS HOLDINGS - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT ALSO BORROWED FURTHER $60 MILLION FROM UNAFFILIATED LENDERS