FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp-

* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍on track to achieve $1.25 billion in annualized cost savings in 2017​

* Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

* Sears Holdings Corp - actions include elimination of approximately 400 full-time positions at our corporate offices and support functions globally

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍certain positions at field operations will be impacted by th restructuring actions​

* Sears Holdings Corp - majority of eliminated positions are related to corporate workforce at sears holdings' headquarters in hoffman estates

* Sears Holdings -as part of restructuring, first eliminated open positions and reduced contract employees in an effort to minimize impact on employees

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍sears holdings has actioned nearly $1.0 billion in annualized cost savings to date​

* Sears Holdings - continue to evaluate strategic options across our portfolio to unlock value from our assets through partnerships, joint ventures or other means Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.