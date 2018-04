BRIEF-Sears Holdings Releases Statement on Data Security Incident

April 4 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS SAYS 7.AI, THAT PROVIDES ONLINE SUPPORT SERVICES TO SEARS AND KMART, NOTIFIED CO THAT THEY EXPERIENCED SECURITY INCIDENT LAST FALL‍​

* SEARS HOLDINGS SAYS INCIDENT INVOLVED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO LESS THAN 100,000 OF CUSTOMERS’ CREDIT CARD INFORMATION

* SEARS HOLDINGS SAYS AS SOON AS CO WAS NOTIFIED, CO LAUNCHED THOROUGH INVESTIGATION WITH FEDERAL AUTHORITIES, BANKING PARTNERS, AND IT SECURITY FIRMS

* SEARS HOLDINGS SAYS CREDIT CARD INFO FOR CERTAIN CUSTOMERS WHO TRANSACTED ONLINE BETWEEN SEPT 27, 2017 AND OCT 12, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED

* SEARS HOLDINGS SAYS NO EVIDENCE THAT STORES WERE COMPROMISED OR THAT ANY INTERNAL SEARS SYSTEMS WERE ACCESSED BY THOSE RESPONSIBLE Source text : bit.ly/2GzsRcK Further company coverage: