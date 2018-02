BRIEF-Sears Holdings Says Expects Total Revenue Of $4.4 Bln For Q4

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS SAYS EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE OF $4.4 BILLION FOR Q4 - SEC FILING

* EXPECTED Q4 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS $140 MILLION- $240‍​ MILLION

* SEARS HOLDINGS - TOTAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR Q4 DECLINED 15.6 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.86 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET INCOME EXPECTED IN Q4 IS INCLUSIVE OF A NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $445 MILLION TO $495 MILLION RELATED TO TAX REFORM Source text: (bit.ly/2oa8Ehp) Further company coverage: