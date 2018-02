Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :

* SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION TERM LOAN

* SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES - ‍TERM LOAN SECURED BY SECOND LIEN ON CO'S INVENTORY, CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES, SPECIFIED OTHER ASSETS, HAS 5 -YEAR TERM​