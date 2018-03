March 23 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS - ‍ ON MARCH 21, CO THROUGH BORROWERS, ENTERED FIFTH AMENDMENT, SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 21, 2015

* SEARS HOLDINGS - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS, BORROWERS BORROWED A $125 MILLION ‘FIRST-IN, LAST-OUT’ TERM LOAN, MADE CHANGES TO CREDIT AGREEMENT -SEC FILING​​

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - ‍FILO LOAN MATURES ON JULY 20, 2020​