Feb 5 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp:

* SEASPAN ACQUIRES TWO 2500 TEU VESSELS AND ENTERS INTO FOUR YEAR TIME CHARTERS WITH MAERSK

* SEASPAN - ‍UPON DELIVERY OF BOTH VESSELS CO‘S OPERATING AND MANAGED FLEET, INCLUDING NEWBUILDS, WILL EXPAND TO 112 VESSELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: