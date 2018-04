April 20 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp:

* SEASPAN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* SEASPAN - MARK CHU NOTIFIED CO THAT HE PLANS TO STEP DOWN AS GENERAL COUNSEL AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* SEASPAN CORP - CHU WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLES THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2018