Oct 31 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp

* Seaspan appoints Bing Chen as chief executive officer

* Seaspan Corp - ‍Gerry Wang will be retiring as CEO and director of Seaspan effective November 3​

* Seaspan Corp - ‍upon Wang's retirement, Peter Curtis will also serve as Seaspan's interim chief executive officer until Chen's arrival​