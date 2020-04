BRIEF-Seaspine Holdings Expects Q1 2020 Total Revenue To Be In Range Of $35.8 To $36.2 Mln

April 6 (Reuters) - SeaSpine Holdings Corp:

* SEASPINE PROVIDES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 AND COVID-19 RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP - Q1 2020 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $35.8 TO $36.2 MILLION

* SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP - HAD NO DEBT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS $30 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP - HAS ALSO IMPLEMENTED A FREEZE ON NEW HIRES

* SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP - EXPECTS TO DELAY AND/OR REDUCE SOME OF SPENDING ASSOCIATED WITH PLANNED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND LAUNCH INITIATIVES

* SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE