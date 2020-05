May 6 (Reuters) - SeaSpine Holdings Corp:

* SEASPINE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $36.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $37.9 MILLION

* REMAINS UNABLE TO ACCURATELY ESTIMATE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON ITS FUTURE OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.48