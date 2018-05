May 11 (Reuters) - SeaSpine Holdings Corp:

* SEASPINE HOLDINGS SAYS ENTERED INTO EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PIPER JAFFRAY RELATING TO CO’S COMMON STOCK OFFERED BY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

* SEASPINE HOLDINGS SAYS CO MAY OFFER AND SELL CO'S COMMON STOCK HAVING AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $50.0 MILLION FROM TIME TO TIME - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2KUsU1d) Further company coverage: