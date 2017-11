Nov 30 (Reuters) - Seaspine Holdings Corp:

* SEASPINE ANNOUNCES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE OF OSTEOBALLAST™ DEMINERALIZED BONE MATRIX IN RESORBABLE MESH

* SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP - ‍SEASPINE PLANS TO LAUNCH OSTEOBALLAST PRODUCT WITH A LIMITED RELEASE BY YEAR-END AND FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH BY MID-2018​