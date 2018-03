March 26 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS AND ASTELLAS RECEIVE FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: