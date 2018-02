Feb 16 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS - ‍REQUIRED WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT REGARDING CO'S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS EXPIRED ON FEB 15, 2018​