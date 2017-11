Nov 9 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB VEDOTIN) FOR PRIMARY CUTANEOUS ANAPLASTIC LARGE CELL LYMPHOMA (PCALCL) AND CD30-EXPRESSING MYCOSIS FUNGOIDES (MF)

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ‍FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS​

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ‍FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS​

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE FOR ADCETRIS WAS DECEMBER 16, 2017​