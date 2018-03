March 20 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB VEDOTIN) IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR ADULTS WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED STAGE III OR IV CLASSICAL HODGKIN LYMPHOMA

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018​

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ‍FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS​