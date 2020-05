BRIEF-Seattle Genetics Announces Positive Results From Exploratory Analyses Of Her2climb For Tukysa

May 29 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM EXPLORATORY ANALYSES OF HER2CLIMB FOR TUKYSA™ (TUCATINIB) IN BRAIN METASTASES PATIENTS WITH HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - TUKYSA COMBINATION REDUCED RISK OF CANCER PROGRESSION IN BRAIN OR DEATH BY TWO-THIRDS

* SEATTLE GENETICS -RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ADDITION OF TUKYSA TO TRASTUZUMAB,CAPECITABINE IN PATIENTS WITH BRAIN METASTASES DELAYED PROGRESSION IN BRAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: