June 29 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TISOTUMAB VEDOTIN IN RECURRENT OR METASTATIC CERVICAL CANCER

* SEATTLE GENETICS - LOOK FORWARD TO DISCUSSING WITH FDA POTENTIAL SUBMISSION OF BLA TO SUPPORT ACCELERATED APPROVAL OF TISOTUMAB VEDOTIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: