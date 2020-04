April 2 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY IN THE U.S. FOR PADCEV™ (ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN-EJFV) IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE THERAPY PEMBROLIZUMAB AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CANCER

* SEATTLE GENETICS - PADCEV WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB COULD POTENTIALLY SUPPORT REGISTRATION UNDER ACCELERATED APPROVAL REGULATIONS IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: