BRIEF-Seattle Genetics & Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Padcev In Combination With Pembrolizumab In 1st-Line Advanced Bladder Cancer

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS AND ASTELLAS RECEIVE FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR PADCEV™ (ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN-EJFV) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN FIRST-LINE ADVANCED BLADDER CANCER

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON INITIAL RESULTS FROM PHASE 1B/2 EV-103 CLINICAL TRIAL

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR PADCEV IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY KEYTRUDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)