BRIEF-Seattle Genetics, Astellas Says 73% Of Bladder Cancer Patients On Padcev Had Confirmed Tumor Response

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS AND ASTELLAS ANNOUNCE UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL OF PADCEV™ (ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN-EJFV) IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE THERAPY PEMBROLIZUMAB AS INVESTIGATIONAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR ADVANCED BLADDER CANCER

* SEATTLE GENETICS - AFTER MEDIAN FOLLOW-UP OF 11.5 MONTHS, 73% OF PATIENTS HAD CONFIRMED TUMOR RESPONSE WITH MAJORITY OF RESPONSES STILL ONGOING

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED FOR COMBINATION