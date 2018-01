Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $550.0 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ANTICIPATES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND A PORTION OF COSTS OF ACQUISITION OF CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: