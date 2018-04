BRIEF-Seattle Genetics Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.73

April 26 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q1 REVENUE $140.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $119.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.41 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, SEATTLE GENETICS EXPECTS SALES OF ADCETRIS WILL BE IN RANGE OF $105 MILLION TO $110 MILLION

* SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT) $530 MILLION TO $580 MILLION

* SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MILLION TO $240 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MILLION TO $105 MILLION

* ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)