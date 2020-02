Feb 6 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.45 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TOTAL REVENUES IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF $289.8 MILLION VERSUS $174.5 MILLION

* SEES 2020 ADCETRIS NET PRODUCT SALES $675 MILLION TO $700 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: