May 14 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS ANNOUNCES ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB VEDOTIN) RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED SYSTEMIC ANAPLASTIC LARGE CELL LYMPHOMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)