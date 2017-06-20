FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma

* Seattle Genetics Inc - adcetris is currently not approved for treatment of ctcl

* Seattle Genetics- trial achieved primary endpoint with adcetris treatment arm demonstrating highly statistically significant improvement for adcetris

* Seattle Genetics- bla based on trial results from phase 3 alcanza,phase 2 investigator-sponsored studies in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma for adcetris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.