BRIEF-Seattle Genetics to buy Bothell plant from Bristol-Myers Squibb

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Seattle Genetics announces purchase of Bothell manufacturing facility from Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Seattle Genetics - signed definitive agreements to purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington
* Seattle Genetics - intends to offer employment to manufacturing facility's current employees
* Seattle Genetics - plans to utilize facility primarily for antibody production for current and future pipeline programs
* Seattle Genetics - company intends to offer employment to manufacturing facility's current employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: