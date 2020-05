May 28 (Reuters) - SeaTwirl AB (publ):

* GETS PATENT IN USA

* GETS AMERICAN PATENT FOR WATER-BASED EMERGENCY BRAKE

* PATENT FOLLOWS PRELIMINARY DECISION OBTAINED IN FEBRUARY

* SOLUTION THAT IS GRANTED PATENT IS CONCEPTUAL AND NOT LIMITED TO ONE PARTICULAR REALIZATION