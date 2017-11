Nov 7 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld announces appointment of Scott Ross to board of directors

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍with addition of Scott Ross, board will comprise 9 directors, 8 of whom are independent​

* Seaworld Entertainment - ‍appointed Scott Ross, founder and managing partner of Hill Path , to its board and revenue committee