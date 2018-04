April 12 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc:

* ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT SAYS INTENDS TO RESPOND THROUGH A WELLS SUBMISSION TO SEC EXPLAINING WHY NO ACTION SHOULD BE COMMENCED AGAINST IT - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2qtEaZ4) Further company coverage: