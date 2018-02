BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share of $0.24

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $265.5 MILLION

* ‍ON TRACK TO DELIVER $40 MILLION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NET COST SAVINGS BY YEAR-END 2018​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* ‍ON TRACK TO DELIVER AN ADDITIONAL $25 MILLION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST SAVINGS FOR 2018​

* SEAWORLD - YTD 2018 TRENDS ARE POSITIVE COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD WITH RISE IN SEASON PASS SALES & TOTAL ATTENDANCE

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT - PLAN TO ADDRESS WEAKNESS FROM CO‘S INTERNATIONAL AND U.S. DOMESTIC GUESTS WITH 2018 SALES AND MARKETING INITIATIVES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19, REVENUE VIEW $260.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IMPLEMENTING NEW PRICING AND TICKETING STRATEGIES COMBINED WITH NEW SALES AND MARKETING INITIATIVES