FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says committee unanimously recommended that board reject chairman david d'alessandro's offered immediate resignation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 9:38 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says committee unanimously recommended that board reject chairman david d'alessandro's offered immediate resignation

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld entertainment says on June 22, committee unanimously recommended that board reject chairman David D'alessandro's offered immediate resignation

* Seaworld Entertainment says disinterested members of board thereafter unanimously resolved to reject D'alessandro's immediate resignation

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - disinterested members of board agreed with D'alessandro's that he will step down on December 31, 2017

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - in June 2017, co received a subpoena in connection with an investigation by U.S. DOJ

* Seaworld Entertainment-U.S. DOJ subpoena concerning disclosures, public statements made by co, certain executives and/or individuals on/before August 2014

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc- on June 16, board of directors formed special committee comprised of independent directors with respect to DOJ inquiries

* Seaworld Entertainment- received subpoenas from staff of U.S. Sec in connection with matters including those regarding impact of "blackfish" documentary, others Source text: (bit.ly/2sAeVXj) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.