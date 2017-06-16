FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting
June 16, 2017 / 9:25 PM

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - pursuant to terms of company's bylaws, D'Alessandro offered to tender his resignation to board following annual meeting

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - stockholders failed to approve compensation paid to company's named executive officers at annual meeting - sec filing

* Seaworld Entertainment- immediately after annual meeting, Yoshikazu Maruyama, Yongli Wang, director designees of Zhonghong Group, appointed to board Source text - bit.ly/2sak5ZL Further company coverage:

