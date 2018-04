April 24 (Reuters) - Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB :

* SEB AB SAYS LISTED FINNISH CREDIT INFORMATION COMPANY ASIAKASTIETO HAS COME TO AN AGREEMENT WITH ALL OWNERS OF UC AB

* SEB AB SAYS OWNS 28 % OF SHARES IN UC AND WILL RECEIVE 2 441 920 SHARES IN ASIAKASTIETO, EQUIVALENT TO 10.2% OF COMPANY, AND SEK 0.3 BN IN CASH

* SEB AB SAYS TRANSACTION RESULTS IN A CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT SEK 0.9 BN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)