April 2 (Reuters) - Smart Employee Benefits Inc:

* SEB REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ‍SALES INCREASED TO $29.7 MILLION, FROM $26.5 MILLION IN Q3​

* Q4 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED TO $1.9 MILLION, FROM $1.3 MILLION IN Q3​