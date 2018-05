BRIEF-Sebacia Announces Favorable Ruling By U.S. Court Regarding Patent Proceedings With Sienna Biopharma

May 7 (Reuters) - Sebacia Inc:

* SEBACIA - ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE RULING BY U.S. FEDERAL COURT REGARDING PATENT INTERFERENCE PROCEEDINGS WITH SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC

* SEBACIA - RULING RELATES TO PATENT INTERFERENCE PROCEEDING BETWEEN GENERAL HOSPITAL CORP, OWNER OF SOME OF CO’S LICENSED PATENTS, & SIENNA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

* SEBACIA SAYS FEDERAL CIRCUIT RULED IN FAVOR OF GHC REGARDING A PATENT INTERFERENCE PROCEEDING CONCERNING SIENNA'S PATENT NO. 8,812,941