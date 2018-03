March 6 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India:

* ISSUES DIRECTIONS TO TATA MOTORS W.R.T LEAKAGE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION THROUGH SOCIAL NETWORKING APPLICATION WHATSAPP‍​

* TATA MOTORS SHALL STRENGTHEN PROCESSES TO ENSURE INSTANCES OF LEAKAGE OF UNPUBLISHED PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION DO NOT RECUR