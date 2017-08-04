FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEBI issues circular regarding disclosures by listed companies of defaults on payment of interest on loans
August 4, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-SEBI issues circular regarding disclosures by listed companies of defaults on payment of interest on loans

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India:

* India market regulator issues circular regarding disclosures by listed companies of defaults on payment of interest on loans

* SEBI-Circular applies to listed entities that have listed equity,convertible securities, ncds, non-convertible and redeemable preference shares

* SEBI says disclosures to be made to exchanges on defaults in payment of interest/instalment obligations on debt securities, medium term notes

* SEBI says disclosures to be made on defaults in payment of interest/obligations on fccbs, loans from banks and financial institutions, ecbs

* SEBI says 'default' for the purpose of circular shall mean non-payment of interest or principal amount in full on pre-agreed date

* SEBI says entities shall make disclosures within 1 working day from date of default at the first instance of default Source [Securities and Exchange Board of India]

