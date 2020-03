March 23 (Reuters) -

* INDIA MARKET REGULATOR SAYS INDIA GOVERNMENT REQUESTED STATES TO KEEP SERVICES OF STOCK MARKET ENTITIES EXEMPTED FROM PURVIEW OF LOCKDOWN

* INDIA MARKET REGULATOR SAYS REMOVES PENAL PROVISIONS FROM CERTAIN COMPLIANCE ISSUES TO REDUCE BURDEN ON MARKET PARTICIPANTS AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* INDIA MARKET REGULATOR SAYS DELAYS CERTAIN DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS AND EXTENDS IMPLEMENTATION OF SOME NORMS Source text: bit.ly/2UueMBn