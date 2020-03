BRIEF-SEC Newgate Says No Significant Impact On Business As A Result Of Covid-19

March 9 (Reuters) - SEC Newgate SpA:

* SEC NEWGATE S.P.A. - COMPANY UPDATE

* SEC NEWGATE - TO DATE THERE HAS BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, & CO IS CLOSELY MONITORING SITUATION

* SEC NEWGATE SPA - REPORTS THAT A SUBSTANTIALLY FULL SERVICE IS BEING DELIVERED ACROSS ALL GROUP SUBSIDIARIES

* SEC NEWGATE SPA - DYNAMIC AND REMOTE WORKING SOLUTIONS ARE BEING SUCCESSFULLY USED ON A CONTINUOUS BASIS IN FAR EAST AND ITALY