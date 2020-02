BRIEF-SEC Order For Halt In Trading Of Aethlon Medical Stock

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Aethlon Medical Inc:

* SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC) ORDER FOR HALT IN TRADING OF AETHLON MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AEMD) STOCK

* AETHLON MEDICAL - AWARE CERTAIN THIRD PARTY PROMOTERS MAY HAVE MADE CLAIMS ABOUT POTENTIAL EFFICACY OF ITS PRODUCTS WITH RESPECT TO CORONAVIRUS

* AETHLON MEDICAL - CO’S SCIENTISTS HAVE BEEN EVALUATING IF HEMOPURIFIER COULD OFFER BENEFIT TO PATIENTS OF CORONAVIRUS

* AETHLON MEDICAL - DOES NOT HAVE DATA SHOWING IF HEMOPURIFIER COULD CLEAR CURRENTLY CIRCULATING 2019-NCOV VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: