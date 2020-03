BRIEF-Seche Environnement 2019 EBITDA Up At 135 Million Euros

March 9 (Reuters) - SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT SA

* 2019 EBITDA +25% TO EUR 135 MILLION OR 19.7% OF REVENUE

* 2019 FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW: +48% TO EUR 57 MILLION, I.E. 42% OF EBITDA

* 2019 STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION AT EUR 287 MILLION

* 2019 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 17.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC NET CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DEBT (ACCORDING TO THE BANKING DEFINITION) CAME TO EUR 399.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 317.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 INTERNATIONAL ACQUISITIONS REPRESENT TOTAL FULL-YEAR REVENUE OF NEARLY EUR 115 MILLION

* SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT SA - WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF €0.95 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK: EXPECTS CONTRIBUTED REVENUE (2019 SCOPE) BETWEEN EUR 750 MILLION AND EUR 800 MILLION AT END OF 2022

* OUTLOOK: EXPECTS GROSS OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA / CONTRIBUTED REVENUE) HIGHER IN 2020 COMPARED TO 2019, TO 20% OF CONTRIBUTED REVENUE

* OULOOK: CONFIDENCE IN ABILITY TO ACHIEVE ROADMAP THROUGH TO 2022

* OUTLOOK: OBJECTIVE OF FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION (35% OF EBITDA) AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY, WITH FINANCIAL LEVERAGE RATIO MAINTAINED AT AROUND 3.0X EBITDA AT END 2020 (AT CONSTANT SCOPE)

* CORONAVIRUS: 2020 EXPECTATIONS DO NOT YET INCLUDE RISK OF LONG-TERM AND PROFOUND CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON ECONOMIC GROWTH AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION OF THE REGIONS IN WHICH WE OPERATE- CHAIRMAN JOEL SECHE

* CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, THIS HEALTH CRISIS HAS NOT HAD PARTICULAR IMPACT ON OUR ORGANIZATION OR ACTIVITY, AND WE HAVE TAKEN PREVENTIVE MEASURES TO PROTECT OUR STAFF VERY EARLY ON- CHAIRMAN JOEL SECHE Source text: bit.ly/3350J9k Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)