BRIEF-Seche Environnement End-March Revenue Up At 172.9 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT SA:

* LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS AT END-MARCH

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT (PARIS:SCHP) REPORTED REVENUE OF EUR 172.9M, UP +5.4% COMPARED TO ONE YEAR EARLIER (EUR 164.1M)

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, GROUP HAD A LIQUIDITY POSITION OF EUR 287M

* HAS DECIDED TO SUSPEND CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS IN FRANCE AND INTERNATIONALLY, SUCH THE ROLL-OUT OF EDEN PROJECT IN SOUTH AFRICA (EUR 11M PLANNED IN 2020), OR START-UP OF CICLO PROJECT IN CHILE (EUR 6M IN 2020)

* GROUP MAINTAINS ITS ROADMAP THROUGH TO 2022

* GROUP DOES NOT HAVE ANY MAJOR FINANCIAL DEBT REPAYMENT DEADLINES UNTIL 2023