April 17 (Reuters) - SECITS Holding AB:

* EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT LOSS IN TERMS OF SALES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS BUT LIMITED IMPACT ON EARNINGS COMPARED TO H1 2019

* LOAN OF SEK 4 MILLION FROM FORMUE NORD NOT TO BE SETTLED IN ADVANCE AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* HAS IMPLEMENTED SHORT-TERM LAY-OFFS FOR MOST EMPLOYEES