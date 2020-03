BRIEF-Second Sight Announces Employee Layoffs, Intent To Wind Down Operations And Appointment Of Matthew Pfeffer As Acting CEO

March 30 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* SECOND SIGHT ANNOUNCES EMPLOYEE LAYOFFS, INTENT TO WIND DOWN OPERATIONS AND APPOINTMENT OF MATTHEW PFEFFER AS ACTING CEO

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - WILL LAY OFF APPROXIMATELY 84 OF ITS 108 EMPLOYEES EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2020

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - INTENDS TO RETAIN AN ADVISER EXPERIENCED IN WINDING DOWN OPERATIONS TO GUIDE BOARD ON NEXT STEPS

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - HAS EVALUATED STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND DECIDED TO PURSUE AN ORDERLY WIND DOWN OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - ADDITIONAL LAYOFFS ARE EXPECTED TO BE MADE AT A LATER DATE BASED ON CO’S LEVEL OF OPERATIONS

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS - ACTIONS ARE IN RESPONSE TO IMPACT OF GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CO’S ABILITY TO SECURE FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: