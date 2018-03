March 16 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* SECOND SIGHT APPOINTS GREGG WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SECOND SIGHT APPOINTS GREGG WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - ‍ GREGG WILLIAMS SUCCEEDS ROBERT GREENBERG

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - ‍ ROBERT GREENBERG REMAINS A MEMBER OF BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: