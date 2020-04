April 21 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - ON APRIL 17, LAID OFF 15 EMPLOYEES INCLUDING PATRICK RYAN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - NO LONGER COMPLIES WITH NASDAQ’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND AUDIT COMMITTEE REQUIREMENTS Source text: [bit.ly/2VLpFPP] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)