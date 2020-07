July 10 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS - ON JULY 7 ENTERED INTO LEASE WITH SYLMAR BIOMEDICAL PARK, LLC, TO LEASE SMALLER PORTION OF PRESENT FACILITY

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS - NEW LEASE ALLOWS CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE ITS RENT WHILE MAINTAINING OPERATIONS & CURRENT ADDRESS